Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 56,310 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,310 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 301.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRE opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,375.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

