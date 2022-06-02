Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter worth about $124,970,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $1,348,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,656,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the third quarter valued at $13,053,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

OMI opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 2,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor (Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.