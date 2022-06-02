Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 51,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.26.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

