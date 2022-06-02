Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 32,700 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 113,607 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 166.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.54. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

In other news, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,256.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,705 over the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

