Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $958,000 in Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.63% of Sonendo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

SONX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonendo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.32.

In other Sonendo news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bjarne Bergheim bought 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $30,544.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 921,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,852.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 170,151 shares of company stock valued at $462,595 and have sold 12,304 shares valued at $34,205. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SONX opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Sonendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Sonendo, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

