Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 19,820 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Belden were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDC opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.79. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

