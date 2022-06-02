Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,460 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.78 and its 200 day moving average is $270.21. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.70 and a twelve month high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cavco Industries (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.