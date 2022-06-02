Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 2,249,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 500.3 days.

Shares of KLPEF opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. Klépierre has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

KLPEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Klépierre from €31.00 ($33.33) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.13) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.35) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

