Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,390 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,322,000 after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 46.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,625 over the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

NYSE EAT opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

