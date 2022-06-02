Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSVF opened at $10,085.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10,982.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11,548.44. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52 week low of $9,432.05 and a 52 week high of $13,875.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

