LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Update

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 747.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEGIF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $102.20 on Thursday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $160.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

