Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,757,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 9,464,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 55.6 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 90 to SEK 85 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUNMF opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.64. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

About Lundin Mining (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.