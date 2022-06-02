Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in May

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 976,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the April 30th total of 1,140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 62.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LIFZF opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.56. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LIFZF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$43.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.