Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,452.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

Get Kyowa Kirin alerts:

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kyowa Kirin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyowa Kirin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.