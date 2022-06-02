Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,452.3 days.
OTCMKTS:KYKOF opened at $21.58 on Thursday. Kyowa Kirin has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.
Kyowa Kirin Company Profile (Get Rating)
