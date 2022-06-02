Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 25.5% in May

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRRTY opened at $3.34 on Thursday. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

