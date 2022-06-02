Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in May

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,700 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the April 30th total of 205,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOJAF opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Kojamo Oyj has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kojamo Oyj from €24.25 ($26.08) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

