Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KOTMY stock opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Get Koito Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koito Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koito Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.