McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

MCCRF stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

About McCoy Global (Get Rating)

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

