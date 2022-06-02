McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.
MCCRF stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. McCoy Global has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.
About McCoy Global (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McCoy Global (MCCRF)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.