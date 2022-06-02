Short Interest in Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Drops By 16.7%

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mandalay Resources stock opened at 2.49 on Thursday. Mandalay Resources has a twelve month low of 1.43 and a twelve month high of 3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.64.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

