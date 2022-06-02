Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 394,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,430.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCF opened at $142.88 on Thursday. Lasertec has a 52-week low of $131.73 and a 52-week high of $305.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.63.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

