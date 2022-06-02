Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the April 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Several analysts recently commented on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.34) to GBX 165 ($2.09) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.59) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 215 ($2.72) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

