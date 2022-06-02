Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,600 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 1,272,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 797.4 days.

Shares of MRVGF opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

About Mirvac Group (Get Rating)

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

