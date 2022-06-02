Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AAON were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,398 shares of company stock worth $713,206 in the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.71. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. AAON’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

