Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $973,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,920 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Community Bank System by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $67,295.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $863,095. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.08 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBU shares. StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

