Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Caribou Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,738,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,460,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,204,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,785,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,544,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 682.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRBU shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

