Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 146.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $263,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

NYSE FRT opened at $113.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.17. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

