GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,690 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GMS were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the third quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,790,000 after buying an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the third quarter valued at $4,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 64.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 251,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 98,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 50.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after buying an additional 78,657 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $49.31 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. GMS’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

