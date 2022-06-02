Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Greif were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Greif by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Greif by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 73,889 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, for a total transaction of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

