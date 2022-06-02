Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 68,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rambus by 5,679.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Rambus in the third quarter worth $1,368,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rambus by 7.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 511,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Rambus by 12.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 17,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 8,313 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $210,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,417.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

