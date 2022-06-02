iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,080 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iStar were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iStar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

iStar stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a current ratio of 9.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

