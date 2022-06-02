Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after buying an additional 1,302,056 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,464,000 after buying an additional 1,184,788 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after buying an additional 1,087,938 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,184,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,137,000 after buying an additional 662,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

AMH stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 153.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.94.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 201,981 shares of company stock worth $7,194,098. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

