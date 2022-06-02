Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 297 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.