Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,570 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

SBRA stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

