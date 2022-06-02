Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 79,600 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.55 per share, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

