Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,445 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,190 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,583,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $97.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.38. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

