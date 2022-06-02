Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,107 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 828.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 28.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $48.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.40.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

