Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Wabash National worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 775,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 101,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNC stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $774.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 168.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

