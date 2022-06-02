ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 537 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 688,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after acquiring an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,453,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 409,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,377,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 89,340 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $371,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,273.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $217,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,247. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Profile (Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.