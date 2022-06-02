ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gravity worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gravity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GRVY stock opened at $59.31 on Thursday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $59.65.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

