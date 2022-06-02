AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) by 206.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFCG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AFC Gamma by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFCG opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.25. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,183 shares of company stock worth $401,671. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on AFC Gamma from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

