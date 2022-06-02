Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 36,400 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,135 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 163.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 105,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.94. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.14%.

Several research firms have commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

