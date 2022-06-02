Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 43,370 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,370 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,817,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,751,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,602,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

