Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,390 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after purchasing an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Dana by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dana from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Dana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE DAN opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $28.20.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Dana had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

In related news, insider Byron S. Foster acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, for a total transaction of $138,635.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

