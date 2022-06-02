Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 693,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,245,000 after acquiring an additional 500,823 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $14,175,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

