Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 6,270 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

KWR stock opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its 200-day moving average is $195.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $134.27 and a 1 year high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

