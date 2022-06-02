Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 39,400 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,004 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.29.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tripadvisor news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.