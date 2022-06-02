Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

MMSI stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

