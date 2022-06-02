Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 33,840 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 33,840 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $793.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

