LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 16.4% during the third quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.45. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.26.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.79 per share, with a total value of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,138. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.