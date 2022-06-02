Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,190 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,242,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,293,000 after acquiring an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,075,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.80.

FHB opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.13.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

First Hawaiian Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.